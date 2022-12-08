Driver in 'vital' need of supervision sentenced to jail, probation for collision that killed infant

A Buffalo man with a variety of mental and physical health issues was sentenced Thursday to six months in jail and five years of probation for causing a collision last year in Cheektowaga that killed a 6-month-old boy.

In ordering the split sentence, State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens cited the "vital" need for Gino M. Cesar to be supervised, something she said would be available only through the Erie County Probation Department.

Cesar, 20, pleaded guilty in September to assault and criminally negligent homicide charges.

The collision happened at about 8:15 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021, when Cesar – driving at what prosecutors described a high rate of speed – ran a red light at Pine Ridge Road and Genesee Street and struck a vehicle.

The child who died was "not properly harnessed" in a car seat at the time of the collision, Givens said Thursday, citing the police investigation. One woman in the vehicle was hospitalized for a week with a fractured hip, while another passenger suffered minor injuries, prosecutors previously said. The District Attorney's Office did not release the infant's name, citing his age.

Cesar has been incarcerated since the night of the collision and has already spent more time in custody than he has been sentenced to serve.

Cesar's mother and other family members declined to comment after the sentencing.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Murray recommended a sentence that included both jail time and probation supervision so Cesar could take part in ongoing treatment and be monitored. Murray told the judge the child's parents agreed with her recommendation.

Cesar has been diagnosed with a number of conditions, including autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, a learning disability, Tourette syndrome, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, defense attorney Louis Violanti said in court Thursday.

Cesar, wearing orange jail garb, briefly addressed the judge before she sentenced him.

"I'm extremely sorry for what happened," he said, adding he had sympathy for the family of the child and that he was "trying to move forward with this."

Cesar obtained his GED while incarcerated, said Violanti, who, with attorney Paul Michalek Jr., represented Cesar.

Cesar has an appointment Monday with a treatment provider, and while in custody he was accepted into other programs, including Peaceprints of Western New York, Project Blue and Pathstones, Violanti said.

In addition to the charges to which he pleaded guilty, Cesar was also indicted on charges of second-degree manslaughter and reckless driving.

He had faced a maximum of seven years in prison.

The judge said Cesar previously had substance abuse issues. He had previously been refusing to take medications while in the Erie County Holding Center, but has since been taking them, she said.

Among Cesar's probation conditions are to continue with mental health and substance abuse counseling, get a job, abide by any curfew probation establishes, and refrain from using illegal drugs and drinking alcohol. The judge also revoked Cesar's driver's license and vehicle registration.

"Your path forward has to include compliance," the judge told Cesar.