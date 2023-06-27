A woman was in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo after she was found at a crash scene with a gunshot wound to the head, Niagara Falls public information officer Aaron Ferguson reported.

The driver's injuries were discovered when police responded to a call about a collision and shots fired at 19th and Falls streets shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the report. She was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, then transferred to ECMC.

A man driving the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial for treatment, Ferguson said.

Niagara Falls police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the general number at 716-286-4711.