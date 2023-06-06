Jonay B. Robinson's sentencing in Erie County Court was adjourned Tuesday because her attorney wants the judge to consider whether she was the victim of domestic violence.

A hearing will be held June 30. Such a designation would make Robinson, 27, eligible for a shorter sentence than the maximum of 25 years to life she faces.

Robinson was convicted in April of murder, assault and weapons charges in the July 2021 quadruple shooting on Donovan Drive that killed 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. and injured three others.

Prosecutors said Robinson drove two gunmen to and from the scene.

Robinson's boyfriend, Dequan I. Richardson, pleaded guilty to murder and assault charges in March, admitting to being one of the shooters.

At her trial in April, Robinson's attorney told the jury Robinson had been a longtime domestic abuse victim who was kept in the dark about the shooting plans by Richardson, 24.

According to prosecutors, Robinson was a gang member who wanted to avenge her brother's murder.