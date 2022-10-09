Driver hits Clarence residence, gets hospitalized because BAC is so high

After his vehicle ran into a residence, a Clarence driver was taken to a hospital because his blood alcohol level was so high, state police reported.
Troopers out of the Clarence barracks were called to the property damage accident on Brookfield Lane in Clarence around 5 p.m. Friday and charged Erich W. Ossenberg, 57, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI.
Ossenberg failed field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content reading of .35% – more than four times the legal limit – troopers said. Because of the unusually high reading, he was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation.
He was ticketed and is due back in Clarence Town Court.