Driver fined $200 for hitting bicyclist at protest

A driver who struck a protester in front of City Hall during a demonstration last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to a traffic violation and was fined $200, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Joanna Gollnau, 26, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Buffalo City Court to failing to exercise due care, prosecutors said in a news release.

Gollnau, who was delivering food for a pizzeria, had been charged with a felony count of reckless endangerment, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, for the Sept. 23, 2020, incident. A woman acting as a "bike marshal" and legal observer was hit while seated on her bicycle.

The victim suffered a broken shoulder, according to her friends.

City Court Judge Kevin Keane also gave Gollnau two points on her driver's license, according to prosecutors.

Several dozen people were protesting after news of the indictment of a former police officer on charges of "wanton endangerment" related to the death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

