Driver faces charges after City of Tonawanda police vehicle is struck

A driver who allegedly rear-ended a police vehicle Saturday morning faces numerous charges, including driving while intoxicated, City of Tonawanda Police Capt. Fredric Foels reported.

Jason Quest, 41, of Delaware Street, City of Tonawanda, also has been charged with driving while intoxicated/drugs, following too closely and driving left of pavement markings.

According to the report, the police vehicle was stopped at a red light at Delaware and Delton streets at 5:07 a.m. when it was struck. There were no injuries in the crash and damage was minor, Foels said.

A drug recognition expert from the North Tonawanda Police Department conducted field tests, Foels noted, and determined Quest was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. A blood sample was taken and sent for analysis.