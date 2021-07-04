 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver escapes burning truck ignited by exploding fireworks in Pembroke
0 comments
top story

Driver escapes burning truck ignited by exploding fireworks in Pembroke

Support this work for $1 a month

A box truck carrying fireworks caught fire on South Lake Road in Pembroke late Saturday after the fireworks ignited, a fire official told videonewsservice.net.

The truck was coming from a completed fireworks show in Akron when the driver saw sparks coming out of the back of the vehicle and heard "some loud bangs," Pembroke Assistant Fire Chief Edwin Mileham told the website.

He stopped the truck, got out and called for help, Mileham said. The driver was not injured.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

When firefighters arrived on scene, the truck was engulfed in flames and fireworks "were just exploding all over," he said. Flames reached as high as the power lines along the road.

A dispatcher for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said she was not allowed to release the time or precise location of the incident.

Pieces of fireworks were strewn over about 1,000 feet of the road and into the yards of adjacent residences, Mileham said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Burlington Mayor Peter Clavelle

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News