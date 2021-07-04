Driver escapes burning truck ignited by exploding fireworks in Pembroke

A box truck carrying fireworks caught fire on South Lake Road in Pembroke late Saturday after the fireworks ignited, a fire official told videonewsservice.net.

The truck was coming from a completed fireworks show in Akron when the driver saw sparks coming out of the back of the vehicle and heard "some loud bangs," Pembroke Assistant Fire Chief Edwin Mileham told the website.

He stopped the truck, got out and called for help, Mileham said. The driver was not injured.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When firefighters arrived on scene, the truck was engulfed in flames and fireworks "were just exploding all over," he said. Flames reached as high as the power lines along the road.

A dispatcher for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said she was not allowed to release the time or precise location of the incident.

Pieces of fireworks were strewn over about 1,000 feet of the road and into the yards of adjacent residences, Mileham said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.