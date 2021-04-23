 Skip to main content
Driver dies in three-vehicle collision in Newstead
Driver dies in three-vehicle collision in Newstead

A driver was killed Thursday morning in a three-vehicle collision in Newstead, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The collision happened about 5:40 a.m. on Maple Road near Koepsel Road, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Drivers of the other two vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office did not release any other information about the incident.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

