Driver dies in three-vehicle collision in Newstead

A driver was killed Thursday morning in a three-vehicle collision in Newstead, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
The collision happened about 5:40 a.m. on Maple Road near Koepsel Road, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Drivers of the other two vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Sheriff's Office did not release any other information about the incident.
Sheriff's deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.