Driver dies in one-car Porter crash

A driver was killed in a one-car crash in Porter early Friday morning after the vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

A person called 911 at 4:01 a.m. reporting a crash on Porter Center Road, between Lake and Youngstown Wilson roads, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies determined the vehicle was heading north when it left the roadway. The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said the person's name was being withheld "pending further investigation."

The Sheriff's Office's Accident Investigation Unit is handling the case.