Driver dies after crash into Peace Bridge toll booth barrier in Fort Erie
The driver of a car that crashed into a toll booth barrier at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie late Monday night died of their injuries, a Niagara Regional Police Services spokesman said Tuesday.

About 11:41 p.m., Canadian authorities responded to a call about a car that had crashed into a toll booth barrier "at a high rate of speed," the spokesman said in an email.

"The car sustained significant damage and caught on fire," according to the statement.

The driver was ejected and attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful, officials said.

Police have not released the identify of the driver.

The crash is under investigation. 

