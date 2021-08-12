 Skip to main content
Driver charged after 10-year-old boy struck while riding bike dies
A 10-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while on his bicycle Wednesday died from his injuries, and a Buffalo man has been charged with two felonies as a result, Cheektowaga police said.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the boy, whose name was not released, was sitting on his bike on Lovejoy Street, near Griffith Park, in Sloan, when a vehicle hit him.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital where he was initially listed in serious condition. He later died of his injuries, police said. 

Police on Thursday said they have charged Kevin Mendola, 37, of Stevenson Street, following an investigation. Mendola was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and criminally negligent homicide. He was held pending his arraignment Friday in Cheektowaga Town Court.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them at 716-686-3580.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

