Driver, 38, dies after striking tree on Humboldt Parkway

A 38-year-old Buffalo man died Friday morning after he crashed into a tree on Humboldt Parkway, Buffalo police said.
The one-vehicle crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on Humboldt, south of East Ferry Street, police said on Twitter.
Police have not released the man's name.
The Buffalo Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been a News staffer since 2007, with nearly all of that time spent as a reporter.
