Driver, 38, dies after striking tree on Humboldt Parkway
buffalo police generic
Derek Gee

A 38-year-old Buffalo man died Friday morning after he crashed into a tree on Humboldt Parkway, Buffalo police said.

The one-vehicle crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on Humboldt, south of East Ferry Street, police said on Twitter.

Police have not released the man's name.

The Buffalo Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the  crash.

