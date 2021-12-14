 Skip to main content
Driver, 30, dies in one-vehicle crash in Allegany County
A 30-year-old Scio man died Monday following a one-vehicle crash, state police said.

Edward D. Linnecke Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Route 9 in Scio at about 2:45 p.m., troopers said in a news release.

Linnecke's vehicle was heading south when it left the roadway along the east shoulder and hit a group of trees, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Linnecke was alone in the vehicle at the time.

An autopsy will be performed at Olean General Hospital, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

