A 19-year-old man from Rochester has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a drive-by shooting in Amherst that left a teen paralyzed, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Although the gunman was 17 at the time of the shooting, Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan did not judge him as a youthful offender, Flynn said.

Eagan also ordered five years of post-release supervision for the gunman, whose name was not released, and issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim until February 2038.

Prosecutors said the gunman fired from a vehicle shortly before midnight July 26, 2021, striking a youth walking along Fairgreen Avenue in Amherst.

The victim remained paralyzed after surgery at Erie County Medical Center and continues to receive treatment, Flynn noted.

The gunman pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, both Class B violent felonies.

The driver of the vehicle, Jeremiah Johnson, 21, of Amherst, was sentenced to 13 years in prison Dec. 14 on the same charges. Prosecutors said he shared liability for providing the shooter with a rifle and driving him away from scene.