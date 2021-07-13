Downtown driver's vehicle damaged in afternoon shooting

A 28-year-old woman sitting in traffic downtown Saturday afternoon had her vehicle damaged by gunfire, according to a Buffalo police report.
The woman was stopped in traffic near South Elmwood Avenue and Tracy Street at about 5:20 p.m. when a bullet was fired into the driver's side rear door of her Ford Focus, according to the report.
She was not injured.
The shots were fired as three males rode by on bicycles heading north, according to the report.
The woman told police one of them fired a gun at one of the other individuals.
Police recovered six shell casings at the scene, according to the report.
