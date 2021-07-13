Downtown driver's vehicle damaged in afternoon shooting

A 28-year-old woman sitting in traffic downtown Saturday afternoon had her vehicle damaged by gunfire, according to a Buffalo police report.

The woman was stopped in traffic near South Elmwood Avenue and Tracy Street at about 5:20 p.m. when a bullet was fired into the driver's side rear door of her Ford Focus, according to the report.

She was not injured.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The shots were fired as three males rode by on bicycles heading north, according to the report.

The woman told police one of them fired a gun at one of the other individuals.

Police recovered six shell casings at the scene, according to the report.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.