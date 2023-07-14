It wasn't him.

Pennsylvania State Police said Saturday that they no longer believe that a man seen in a 13-second doorbell video is prison escapee Michael C. Burham.

The video, released by police Friday, showed what looked like a man walking toward woods and was taken about 5 a.m. at a home south of Warren, Pa. One of several received by investigators, it raised hopes for a capture of the murder suspect who broke out of Warren County Prison on the night of July 6.

"We believed in the one footage," State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said in a Saturday afternoon news conference, "but others don't have the same supporting information or are too grainy to even identify who it is."

Bivens said investigators still think Burham is in the area south of Warren and encouraged residents to continue sending video footage. He noted that several tips have been received from the Warren area during the past few days, but so far none have proven conclusive.

"Until you capture him, you never quite know," Bivens said. "You have your ups and downs. You really think you're close, but then something doesn’t pan out.”

Rewards totaling $22,000 are being offered for information that will lead to Burham's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 717-265-9690.

“We will look into any lead or investigative tip regardless of where it is," Bivens said. "We have partners all around the country.”

More than 200 local, state, and federal law enforcement are involved in the manhunt. Burham, who is considered armed and dangerous, made his escape by scaling exercise equipment to get to the roof of the prison and used bedsheets to get down. He was being held on $1 million bail in connection with kidnapping, burglary and other charges.

Burham has family around Jamestown, and prosecutors in Chautauqua County consider him the prime suspect in the May 11 killing of Kala Hodgkin, 34, and a related arson in Jamestown.

In a press conference Friday, Bivens said investigators believe Burham may have injured his ankle or leg during his escape. He said he didn't expect that Burham had ventured much beyond the immediate area, given that he seems to primarily travel at night, which is difficult to do quickly.

“Given his circumstances, the amount of time he’s been out, potentially in the elements and with potentially limited food and so forth, that is not a surprise to me at all that he’s moving at that pace,” Bivens said.

Burham was wearing a denim jacket, an orange jumpsuit and Crocs at the time he fled, but Bivens said investigators are almost certain he has changed his clothes.