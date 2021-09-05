Dominican man to be deported after serving jail term on drug charge

A man from the Dominican Republic will be deported after serving a 2 1/2-year prison sentence on a drug charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. ordered Elison A. Ledesma-Melo, 46, to be sent back to the Dominican Republic after he is released. He pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
Prosecutors said Ledesma-Melo, who had been living in the Bronx illegally, was arrested after he was stopped Sept. 11, 2019, in Warsaw for a traffic violation and he produced a Puerto Rico driver’s license bearing someone else’s name.
Following a roadside conversation, during which Ledesma-Melo provided more false information, a state trooper searched the vehicle and found 124 grams of suspected heroin.
Prosecutors said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had been investigating Ledesma-Melo since August 2018 for heroin sales in the Buffalo area.
