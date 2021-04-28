 Skip to main content
Domestic violence panel set for Friday at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion
LOCAL WILEY PAVILION GEE (copy)

The Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave.

 By BN

A panel discussion on domestic violence issues will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave.

The event titled "Where Do We Go From Here?" features special guest speaker Tina Sanders of No More Tears. Panelists also include Toiya Carr of Buffalo Public Schools' Project AWARE, Mercedes Overstreet of Young Visionaries and Dy Ruffin of GYC Ministries and the Community Action Coalition of Western New York, the organizations sponsoring the event.

The discussion will be held on the second floor of the facility.

For more information about the event, call 770-9093.

The Family Justice Center, which provides services for domestic violence victims, has seen a significant increase in the number of phone calls and new cases since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

