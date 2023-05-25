A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty Thursday to an attempted murder charge in connection with a 2017 would-be mass shooting at a Cheektowaga Dollar General store, according to his defense attorney.

As part of the agreement with the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Travis J. Green will be sentenced to 10 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision, said defense attorney Paul Dell.

Green was recently ruled competent to stand trial after having been deemed incompetent three times since the shooting.

Green, who entered the plea before Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, was charged with spraying a Cheektowaga Dollar General store with bullets from an AR-15, injuring one man, on Nov. 14, 2017.

Police said Green brought two high-powered rifles and more than 850 rounds of ammunition with him to the store at Union Road and Gardenville Parkway West.

Green was indicted on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, weapons possession and reckless endangerment.

The plea also satisfied a 2018 charge of assault while in a correctional facility.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.