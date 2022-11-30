 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog day care worker gets 6 months for killing animal in 2019

  Updated
A judge on Wednesday sentenced a Buffalo man to 6 months in jail for killing a dog in 2019 at the dog day care and groomer where he worked.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller also sentenced Jarrod Dillman, 26, to five years of probation following his incarceration, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Dillman, who was working as a dog day care attendant at PawPrints by Penny & Co. on Niagara Street in Buffalo, previously admitted he threw a 3-year-old Havanese mix named Alessio against a wall and beat the animal on Aug. 3, 2019, prosecutors said.

The dog died of blunt force trauma.

jarrod dillman

Jarrod Dillman, 26, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation.

On Nov. 6, 2019, Dillman pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

At the time of his plea, Dillman admitted using a leash to throw the dog against a wall and repeatedly kicking the dog while wearing boots.

The judge also barred Dillman from owning or caring for any animals for five years.

The day after he pleaded guilty, Dillman tried to rob an M&T Bank branch on Elmwood Avenue near Breckenridge Street by presenting a teller with a forged check, according to prosecutors. The check had a note on the back directing the teller to hand him cash but not to call police.

The teller repeatedly refused and he left empty-handed, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted robbery on Feb. 10, 2020, according to prosecutors. A misdemeanor drug charge he faced was dropped.

In that case, a judge that previously handled the case allowed Dillman to participate in a diversion program. Dillman completed the program and was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea to the felony and to plead guilty to misdemeanor petit larceny, prosecutors said.

Boller on Wednesday sentenced Dillman to three years of probation, to be served concurrently with the sentence for killing the dog.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

