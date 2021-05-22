Doctor's prescription scam leads to five years in prison

A doctor who practiced in Buffalo will serve five years in prison for prescribing addictive drugs to associates who would reward him either with cocaine or a share of the pills, federal prosecutors said.

James T. Keefe, 40, who was a contracted physician at Erie County Medical Center, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and the Monsignor Carr Institute, wrote 179 fraudulent prescriptions for drugs such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and amphetamine, between Jan. 1, 2014, and Feb. 23, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo, which handled the case.

Prosecutors said in a news release that Keefe first issued a phony prescription to his cocaine dealer, Benjamin Rivera, and then to an expanding circle of Rivera’s acquaintances, none of whom were Keefe’s patients.

The circle included Rivera’s girlfriend, Laura Ricotta, Takeya Rainey and a person with whom Keefe was involved in an intimate relationship, Phousavath Luangrath, prosecutors said.

Those co-defendants had already been convicted and sentenced by the time U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo sentenced Keefe on Friday to 60 months in a federal prison and five years of postrelease supervision.

