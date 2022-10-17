 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doctor indicted for alleged abuse of female patients

A doctor accused of having unwanted physical contact with two women patients has been indicted on three charges, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn reports.

Dr. Mark D. Fisher, 68, of Kenmore, was arraigned on one count of first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and two counts of a misdemeanor, forcible touching.

Prosecutors said Fisher intentionally touched intimate parts of an adult female patient's body and forced sexual contact on Aug. 13, 2019, while working at the Erie County Medical Center Outpatient Behavioral Health Center in Depew.

Prosecutors added that on the following day Fisher intentionally touched intimate areas while treating another adult female patient at the ECMC Outpatient Behavioral Health Center in Buffalo.

Fisher remains released on his own recognizance pending a return to court Nov. 2.

