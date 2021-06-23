DIY approach to neighborhood traffic control leads to arrest of Niagara Falls man

A Niagara Falls man who put speed bumps in the street near his home because he said he was tired of cars speeding by when his children were outside was arrested Tuesday, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

An officer responded to North Avenue near 15th Street at about 4:15 p.m. after police were called about a hazard in the roadway.

Officer David Kok Jr. asked a man standing in the door of a nearby residence if he put the yellow speed bumps in the middle of North Avenue and if he could move them out of the street.

The man – identified as Michael G. Kreps, 52 – became hostile, yelled obscenities and told Kok his children were "almost hit and killed by a speeding vehicle the other day," according to the report.

As Kok put the speed bumps in his vehicle, Kreps got even more irate, at which point he was arrested and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.

