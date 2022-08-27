District Attorney's Office to prosecute Lancaster woman accused of stealing six dogs

A Lancaster woman was arraigned Thursday night in Lancaster Town Court for allegedly stealing six dogs that police found at her property Aug. 17.

Andrea White, 47, was charged with fourth-degree larceny, a felony; and overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office also said it will prosecute the case, with assistant district attorneys Christine M. Garvey of the Animal Cruelty Unit and Ryan A. Emmerling of the Justice Courts Bureau taking the lead.

Lancaster police arrest woman on felony charge after finding 7 stolen dogs Law enforcement officials were originally tipped off when a dog owner reported suspicions that the woman had kidnapped his dog.

The DA's report shed more light on the incident than the original Lancaster report from Aug. 19, which intimated that more dogs were stolen. The owner of one dog White is alleged to have stolen filed a police report after two encounters with White, the news release said.

The dog owner on July 18 allegedly hired White to board his dog, a female mixed-breed terrier named Nyxxi, at her home on East Home Road in Lancaster until Aug. 1. When the owner went to retrieve Nyxxi at the end of her stay, White allegedly refused to release the dog, who was valued at $1,300, the DA's Office said. The owner tried to retrieve Nyxxi again four days later, but was told by White that his terrier had escaped during a minor car accident White experienced in Orchard Park, the report alleged.

The owner then contacted Lancaster police, who executed a search warrant on White's property to find nine dogs, including Nyxxi and five others that were seized. The DA's Office said Nyxxi was treated by an emergency veterinarian for a fractured and dislocated left forearm, a neck laceration and missing teeth. White is scheduled to return to court Tuesday

The DA's website explains the specialized nature of its Animal Cruelty Unit.

"The vast majority of crimes committed against animals must be proven entirely through circumstantial evidence as these most vulnerable victims, the animals, cannot speak for themselves," the website reads. "The prosecution of these cases in a court of law requires specialized knowledge and expertise in order to educate the judge or jury regarding the meaning and understanding of the evidence presented."