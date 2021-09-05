Dispute over phone leads to multiple charges

A dispute over a phone Wednesday led to multiple charges against a Bemus Point man, State Police in Jamestown reported.

Anthony Crouch, 39, was charged with first-degree menacing, third-degree assault, second-degree harassment and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Troopers responding to a report of an assault at a trailer park in Bemus Point said they found that Crouch, who reportedly was intoxicated, had accused another man of stealing his phone, knocked him to the ground and kicked him in the face.

Troopers said that Crouch then reportedly stabbed the victim’s TV set with a knife and threatened to cut his throat.

The victim called 911 from a neighbor’s residence, State Police said. He refused medical treatment for facial injuries.

