A Niagara County Jail inmate faces a felony charge after correctional staff discovered suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the facility, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti reported Tuesday.

Cornelius Redden III, 28, of Niagara Falls, is charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a Class D felony, and second-degree harassment.

Filicetti said Redden resisted correctional officers and struck one of them during a confrontation after the alleged contraband was found.

Redden was arrested Jan. 18 with two other men after Town of Niagara Police responded to a call for a burglary in progress at the Royal Park Apartments on Porter Road in the Town of Niagara. A shot was fired at one of the police officers during the incident.

He has been held without bail since his arraignment on charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.