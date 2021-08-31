Disaster relief worker sentenced for defrauding hurricane victims

As recovery efforts begin in the wake of Hurricane Ida, a former federal disaster relief worker is going to prison for more than seven years for defrauding victims of a hurricane in 2017, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara imposed an 88-month sentence on Keonna Davis, 33, of Buffalo, a disaster recovery specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to prosecutors, Davis took personal information from people applying for disaster relief loans after Hurricane Harvey, obtained the loans and drew money from the applicants’ accounts and used it to lease a $4,900 French bulldog and make other purchases totaling $285,430.

“Those entrusted to distribute disaster relief funds owe a duty both to the taxpayers who fund the programs they administer and to the disaster victims who receive such funds,” Kennedy said. “When people like the defendant violate that trust, they should expect to receive the same treatment as she did – federal prosecution and a significant prison sentence.”

Charges were brought against Davis following an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

