Orchard Park gym owner Robert F. Dinero was found guilty of trespassing at Orchard Park Middle School after being told he was not allowed in the building.

Dinero, 51, was found not guilty in a separate incident, both violations.

He also has two other charges against him regarding entering a school after he was banned and violating an order of protection by sending the superintendent an email, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Dinero was arrested Dec. 9, 2021, after he entered the middle school. He had been told he was not allowed in any school building for violating the district's code of conduct. Orchard Park Village Justice James C. Cosgrove found Dinero guilty after a bench trial Thursday. He ordered Dinero to pay a $75 fine and $125 surcharge.

Cosgrove found Dinero not guilty of trespassing Dec. 14, 2021, at Orchard Park High School.

Dinero was charged with trespassing Jan. 14, 2022, after he was accused of entering Ellicott Elementary school twice in violation of the district's regulations. At his arraignment, the court issued a temporary no-contact order of protection that prohibited Dinero from communicating with school district officials.

Dinero also was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, for reportedly sending an email April 27, 2022 to the school superintendent in violation of the order of protection.

The temporary no-contact order of protection remains in effect, according to Flynn. A final no-contact order is to be discussed March 2.