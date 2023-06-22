A Buffalo woman who ran over over a state trooper during a racial justice protest three years ago is going to prison for 2½ years, a judge decided Thursday.

Deyanna J. Davis, 34, had previously agreed to the sentence on her guilty plea to second-degree assault but had tried as recently as this week without success to halt the sentencing in Erie County Court.

She apologized to the now-retired Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger Jr. in a statement she made in court.

"I didn't mean for anything to happen," she said. "I was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. If I could go back, I definitely would do it different. I don't want anybody to think I'm a bad person because of it, because I'm not."

Ensminger, sitting in the front row, behind the defendant's table, in a courtroom filled with State Police personnel turned away as Davis began speaking.

"I just want this to be behind me, and I hope the trooper can find it in his heart to forgive me," she said.

County Court Judge Kenneth Case sentenced her to the agreed-upon 2½ years in prison.

Woman who ran over state trooper at racial justice protest loses bid to stop sentencing Deyanna J. Davis sought a State Supreme Court order to halt her sentencing and dismiss the charges, saying she did not receive effective legal representation before she pleaded guilty Feb. 1.

"What was in your mind at that time, only you and God know," Case told her.

Davis was led out of court in handcuffs at the end of the proceeding.

Ensminger did not speak during the sentencing and he declined comment afterward. After the sentencing, he spoke with the few dozen state police members who observed the sentencing and greeted each one as they left the courtroom.

"A lot of hard work by great people," Ensminger told the troopers.

Davis admitted recklessly causing serious injuries to Ensminger when she drove through a police blockade about 10 p.m. June 1, 2020, during a protest by a police station on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

"The defendant operated her vehicle like a guided missile," Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty said at the sentencing hearing, as he showed aerial footage from a police helicopter of her vehicle driving through the police line.

Protests in Buffalo that day were largely peaceful, but the scene became chaotic as the night progressed. Demonstrators marched from downtown to the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District station on Bailey. People in the street threw rocks and bottles at police.

Buffalo police and state police, who were advancing south on Bailey, fired tear gas and pepper balls. Just before Davis ran over the trooper, a line of state police advanced further down Bailey, near the corner of Decker Street, a video of the incident showed.

Authorities argued that she deliberately drove into the line of Buffalo police and state troopers in riot gear, striking and badly injuring Ensminger. Police fired at her SUV as she drove through their ranks, shooting her twice.

She was able to avoid other pedestrians, "able to avoid the other vehicles, able to avoid every other human being out there except for Ron Ensminger," Haggerty said.

"This business that we heard about the smoke, the haze and confusion, well, that's wrong too," he added as the video played in court. "There's no smoke, there's no haze, there's no obstruction. There's nothing but a line of human beings who happened to be wearing a uniform."

Davis had "218 feet of choices, 218 feet of decisions, 218 feet to safely move her vehicle somewhere other than over the body of Ron Ensminger," the prosecutor said.

She was not shot before her vehicle careened toward the police line, he said.

Davis was shot twice by troopers at the very moment that both of her axles were over the trooper, he said.

"She was not shot before she started this fateful trip down Bailey Avenue," he said.

Ensminger spent several weeks at Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries to his back, a shattered pelvis and a broken leg. He was unable to return to work and retired from New York State Police due to the injuries.

Davis' attorney, Frank LoTempio III, said she didn't intend to hit the trooper and was on her way home from her mother-in-law's funeral when she wound up on Bailey, where the state police were.

"This was chaos," LoTempio said of the Bailey Avenue scene the night of the protest. "This was an absolutely horrific scene.

"When things started going haywire, I don't think in any way, shape or form, with due respect to Mr. Haggerty, that this was a guided missile," LoTempio said.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said he was thankful others were not hurt that night.

“This defendant’s reckless behavior caused life altering injuries to a state trooper who was working to keep people safe during a protest. There were crowds of people on the streets that night and I am thankful that no one else was hurt during this incident," Flynn said. "I hope that the victim feels that justice has been served by this defendant being sentenced to a term of imprisonment for this crime. I wish him well in this continued recovery.”

A loaded handgun was found inside of Davis' vehicle during the investigation. The weapon was reported stolen from West Seneca in January 2020. One of the passengers of the vehicle, 27-year-old Semaj T. Pigram of Buffalo, was linked to the illegal gun through DNA evidence.

Pigram pleaded guilty, as charged, to one count of criminal possession of a weapon on Sept. 23. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

A third defendant was initially charged and arraigned in Buffalo City Court. A grand jury voted against an indictment, however, and the charge was dismissed.