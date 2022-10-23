Despite misconduct with Buffalo police, jail guard was hired by Erie County sheriff

A corrections officer who admitted this year to committing a crime while on duty was hired by the Erie County Sheriff's Office five years ago despite a history of police misconduct allegations from a previous job with the Buffalo Police Department.

Jason C. Stachowski, 48, pleaded guilty in April to a felony for bringing a cellphone into Erie County Correctional Facility to give to an inmate. He resigned from the department in February.

Public records obtained by The Buffalo News through the Freedom of Information Law indicate Stachowski jumped to the county position – and received a $15,000 pay increase – after leaving a similar job with the Buffalo police, where his conduct led to a suspension and a monetary settlement with a man who said he was beaten by Stachowski in the downtown city lockup.

Police officials in Buffalo and Erie County said they did not remember whether Stachowski’s history was disclosed when he moved from one job to another. A former sheriff’s official said it is common in law enforcement for police brass to deal with problem employees by recommending them for jobs at other police agencies.

The case also exposes flaws in New York State’s system of regulating the hiring and firing of police officers – flaws that state officials say were corrected last year with Albany’s passage of police reform legislation.

“These are great civil service jobs, with great pensions and great salaries. So why does he keep getting those, with that kind of record?” asked Denise Shannon, a Buffalo resident whose husband sued Stachowski, alleging police brutality. “I didn’t think it was right then, and I still don’t think it’s right that he worked for the sheriff’s department.”

Stachowski declined to comment, but his lawyer, Frank LoTempio III, said Stachowski is “a good guy who has gone through a lot in his life, including some pretty severe injuries and mental health episodes that he is on his path to getting resolved. It’s an unfortunate situation for him, but it is not reflective of his character and the man that he is.”

A violent past

Buffalo police hired Stachowski in 2012 as a cell block attendant in the City Court lockup. Less than a year later, they suspended Stachowski for three days after he fought with a fellow jail guard.

The guard said Stachowski “assaulted” him and threw him onto a concrete floor after a dispute about how to transfer prisoners to their arraignment. The guard suffered injuries to his neck, forearm, thumb and knee, according to workers compensation documents filed with the city.

Stachowski told supervisors that he was trying to transport the other guard out of the cell block because the guard was “messing with [the] security and the safety of [the] cell block.” Stachowski alleged the guard “hit me in the face with his open hands” and Stachowski said he acted “in a defensive manner dragging him to the ground,” according to police internal affairs records.

Stachowski was suspended for three days without pay. But in October 2013, he allegedly got into another violent scuffle in the cell block – this time with a detainee.

James W. Shannon was awaiting arraignment when Stachowski “pushed, shoved, struck, punched, kicked and/or otherwise assaulted” him, according to a lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court.

Both Shannon and his wife, who are Black, said Stachowski, who is white, assaulted Shannon in an elevator of the lockup. Because Stachowski made a point of saying that he was from South Buffalo, a largely white neighborhood, both Shannon and his wife said they believed race was a factor in the alleged assault.

“That’s what initiated the whole thing, because I’ve never seen the man in my life,” said Shannon. He declined to comment further.

LoTempio said based on what he knows about Stachowski, racial prejudice would not have dictated his actions.

“Jason is not that type of a person,” LoTempio said. "That’s not his character at all.”

In 2018, the city, which along with Stachowski was named as a defendant in Shannon’s lawsuit, paid $42,500 to settle the case, according to court records.

A $15,000 pay raise

The circumstances surrounding Stachowski’s 2017 departure from the Buffalo Police Department remain unclear. He is listed in department records as being “dropped from the rolls.”

LoTempio said it was his understanding that Stachowski was “transferred” to the Sheriff’s Office and not fired. Reached by phone, a woman who described herself as Stachowski’s ex-wife also said Stachowski was not fired. Daniel Derenda, who was commissioner at the time, said he does not remember why Stachowski left the department.

After he was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in 2017, Stachowski earned $15,000 more during his first full year on the job than he earned during his last full year with Buffalo police, according to payroll records posted online by the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany-based think tank.

Former Sheriff Timothy B. Howard did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Former Undersheriff Mark N. Wipperman, who retired in 2020, said he did not remember Stachowski’s case but said it is common for some police agencies to hide misconduct if the employee wants to move to another department. He referred to this practice as "passing the trash."

“A lot of times, unfortunately what happens in the industry is, when you get a bad apple working for you and they want to go somewhere else, you let them go somewhere else and you kind of don’t say anything,” Wipperman said. “I’ll put my right arm up in the air and swear on a stack of Bibles that I never did that. I was burned because of employees like that and I thought, ‘That’s really dirty.’"

Jeffrey Rinaldo, a retired Buffalo police captain who served as department spokesperson at the time, said he also did not remember Stachowski’s case. But he said prior to the June 2020 repeal of New York Civil Rights Law 50-a, police were forbidden from sharing disciplinary files with other law enforcement agencies.

“It’s a personnel record, so we were never allowed to share that stuff,” Rinaldo said.

Rinaldo also said Erie County routinely hired jail guards from Buffalo without calling to inquire about whether they were guilty of misconduct on the job.

Flaws in system

Two disciplinary matters were pending against Stachowski when he left Buffalo police: one for using what supervisors called “harsh and insolent” language toward a detainee and another for refusing to sign his disciplinary paperwork.

New York State’s system for licensing – or certifying – police officers should have made that disciplinary history clear. Starting in 2016, police agencies were required to report to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services when an employee was removed for cause, resigned or retired “while a disciplinary process has commenced.”

Buffalo police, though, in 2017 told the state that Stachowski was a “standard removal” and was not removed for cause, according to DCJS spokesperson Kirstan Conley.

“Basically, DCJS relied upon a locality to tell the truth about their circumstances and to be forthcoming about whether or not these separations occurred while a matter was pending that could have resulted in discipline and/or removal,” Conley said.

That meant the state licensing agency did not have the power to take independent action to verify police departments were telling the truth about officers who left the department. New York's Professional Policing Act of 2021, which was signed into law last year, authorized the agency to “redefine removal for cause based on clearly defined conduct” and to correct inaccuracies in what departments report to the state.

The DCJS also now has the authority to permanently invalidate police officers’ basic training certificates when they are removed for cause, which includes cases where the officer resigns while a disciplinary process has commenced.

“The legislation previously did not allow the agency to take proactive steps in situations like this, and that has changed,” Conley said.

What didn’t change, after Stachowski was hired by Erie County, was his behavior.

In the summer of 2020, Stachowski was seen in a video posted by WNYmedia.net getting out of his pickup truck in South Buffalo and waving a baseball bat at a group of protesters. Sheriff John Garcia said Stachowski was suspended seven days for the incident.

He was again suspended in July 2021 for shouting at a supervisor. This year, when sheriff’s deputies arrested him on the contraband charge, deputies subdued him with a Taser. After his guilty plea, his case remains pending in Veterans Court.

“This is a guy who served our country, continued to serve the community as a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy, and just had some very serious, unfortunate circumstances that have changed his life and his family’s life,” LoTempio said. “And he’s dealing with those now. This is not the kind of person he is.”