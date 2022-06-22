Derby woman sentenced to 5 years probation for using ex-boyfriend's identity to get unemployment benefits

A Derby woman was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation by State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour for using her ex-boyfriend's identity to fraudulently obtain state unemployment benefits, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Prosecutors said Kelly M. Muffoletto, 31, used her ex-boyfriend's personal identifying information to submit applications to the New York State Department of Labor and fraudulently obtained $14,764.88 in unemployment insurance during the Covid-19 pandemic. Muffoletto used the funds to purchase hotel rooms, takeout food and a Disney Plus subscription.

She pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree identity theft on Feb. 23. As part of the plea, Muffoletto agreed to pay full restitution to the Department of Labor, though she has not yet paid back any of the money, according to the District Attorney's Office.

