A 26-year-old Derby woman was charged Sunday morning with striking and killing her mother with a vehicle in Wayne County, state police said.

Lindsay M. Naab was accused of hitting Annette M. Naab, 57, on East Port Bay Road in Wolcott at about 12:40 a.m., troopers said in a news release.

Troopers and other emergency responders treated the victim, who suffered severe injuries, at the scene. She was pronounced dead at Newark Wayne Community Hospital, police said.

Lindsay Naab was charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree vehicular manslaughter and felony driving while intoxicated, according to police. She was taken to Wayne County Jail and held for arraignment.

The case remains under investigation.