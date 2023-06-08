A deputy district attorney from Erie County has been nominated by Gov. Kathy Hochul to serve on the State Court of Claims.

Mario A. Giacobbe was appointed by District Attorney John J. Flynn to his current post in August 2021.

Giacobbe, 56, previously was a partner at Jaworski & Giacobbe since 2006, and had served as town attorney for the Town of Tonawanda, according to Hochul's office.

He worked for the District Attorney's Office from 1993 to 2005 and was on the Bar Association of Erie County's board of directors from 2017 to 2020, the governor's office said.

Michael Siragusa, former top attorney for Erie County government was nominated for reappointment, Hochul's office said. Siragusa was one of three from Erie County appointed to the court last year.

The nominations require approval by the State Senate.

The court is the venue for civil litigation against the state and some state-related entities.