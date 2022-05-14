 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies use taser on teen accused of firing ghost gun at multiple people in Franklinville

Ghost gun

State police said a Franklinville man was found with this "ghost gun" after responding to a call about someone firing a gun from under a bridge Friday.

 Courtesy of the New York State Police
A 19-year-old Cattaraugus County man accused of firing a ghost gun toward multiple people was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon, state police said.

Troopers and deputies with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Friday about someone firing a shot from Ischua Creek under a bridge in the town of Franklinville.

The officers found Craig J. Bubak, 19, of Franklinville on the Elm Street Bridge. He was allegedly holding a 9 mm polymer-based pistol which is a ghost gun, which means it is ordered in parts and then put together. The gun did not have a serial number.

Bubak allegedly refused order to comply and the deputies fired a taser at him and then arrested him. Bubak was treated for injuries from the taser incident and then was processed at the State Police barracks in Machias.

Troopers said that Bubak "threatened multiple people in that area and then fired one shot at a victim that missed."

Bubak appeared in Ellicott Town Court and was remanded to the jail in lieu of $7,500 cash bail, $12,000 bond.

0 Comments

