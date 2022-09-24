 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies checking county parks discover stolen vehicle, arrest driver

Deputies doing routine checks at county-owned parks along Niagara Street in Buffalo recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested the driver, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported.

After officers came upon a vehicle with plates that did not match its registration, Garcia said, they learned that it had been reported stolen in Niagara Falls.

According to the report, deputies also discovered that the driver, Marc M. Bartholomew, 30, of Buffalo, had eight suspensions on his driver's license and was subject of an arrest warrant from Amherst.

Bartholomew was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a vehicle, a misdemeanor count of aggravated unlicensed operation and a traffic violation. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center, where he is being held.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

