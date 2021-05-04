Deputies charge Buffalo man who drove 30+ miles in wrong direction on Thruway

The Erie County Sheriff's Office expects to charge a Buffalo man in four municipalities after deputies say he drove more than 30 miles the wrong way on the Thruway.

Casey Nelson, 31, has been charged in Hamburg, where he was stopped by police early Sunday morning.

Deputies reported seeing a vehicle driven by Nelson driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the I-190 on Grand Island at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nelson was again spotted on the I-190 near Ontario Street and then on the I-90 near the Eden rest stop, the Sheriff's Office said. That's where he made a U-turn and started heading east on the Thruway.

The pursuit ended near the Camp Road Thruway exit.

Deputies charged Nelson with felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated. Nelson registered a blood-alcohol level it was was more than twice the legal limit of .08%, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Additional charges are planned in Buffalo, West Seneca and Grand Island, a spokesman said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.