Deputies catch man wanted on numerous charges in Sinclairville

A Sinclairville man wanted on numerous criminal charges and traffic violations was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on Park Street in Sinclairville.
Ronald Fish II, 24, was found to have had his driver's license suspended 23 times and was wanted on warrants from the Town of Stockton and the Town of Charlotte, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.
He faces warrants for third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
He also was charged with first-degree aggravated unlawful operation of a motor vehicle, improper plates, unregistered motor vehicle, operating without insurance, forged inspection and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville for arraignment.