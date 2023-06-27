Deputies on patrol in the Southtowns over the weekend arrested two motorists with a total of 43 driver's license suspensions, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced.

Anthony Maund, 36, of Buffalo, was discovered to have 11 suspensions when he was stopped shortly after 9 p.m. Friday on Currier-Sardinia Road in Sardinia, Garcia said.

He also subject of an outstanding warrant from Murray County, Ga. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and taken to the Erie County Holding Center. He was arraigned and has been released.

Garcia said Donald Arcara, 51, of Eden, was found to have 32 license suspensions when deputies took him into custody early Saturday.

According to the report, his vehicle drove away when officers tried to stop it about 2:15 a.m. in the Town of Brant. They later spotted him leaving the vehicle in a parking lot on Brant-Reservation Road.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and obstruction of governmental administration, along with several traffic violations. He was taken to the Holding Center and later released.