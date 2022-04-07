Depew teacher charged with child endangerment, harassment

A teacher at Cayuga Heights Elementary School in the Depew Union Free School District has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly grabbed a 6-year-old student and caused him to fall.

Prosecutors said 56-year-old James Czerwinski of Williamsville was arraigned in Depew Village Court on March 30 on the misdemeanor and a charge of second-degree harassment, a violation.

Czerwinski is accused of grabbing the boy by the shoulder and pulling him into the hallway, causing the boy to fall to the floor and hit his head on Feb. 17 while Czerwinski was working as a teacher.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A notice of claim was filed March 16 by Roger McGill -- identified as a parent or guardian of the child -- against Czerwinski and the school district, claiming "negligence, failure to supervise, negligent hiring and training, for consequential damages generally."

The claim alleges that Czerwinski "pushed, shoved and otherwise assaulted and battered" the boy, causing "serious personal injuries" that included "a lump about the head, bruising of the back and mental shock and anguish."

Depew Village Court Justice Kathleen McDonald released Czerwinski on his own recognizance as the charges against him are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

Attorney Terrence M. Connors Thursday confirmed that he is representing Czerwinski, on whose behalf he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Czerwinski is scheduled to return to court on May 4 for further proceedings.

If convicted on the charges, Czerwinski faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.