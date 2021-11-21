 Skip to main content
Depew police investigate woman's death as a homicide
A woman was found dead in a Depew home Saturday afternoon, and village police said in a news release that they took a "person of interest" into custody.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the statement from Capt. William J. Curr.

A 911 call was made at 4:34 p.m. Saturday, reporting medical help for a woman who had been injured in a domestic dispute at an address on North Creek Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the woman was dead. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

