Depew police investigate woman's death as a homicide

A woman was found dead in a Depew home Saturday afternoon, and village police said in a news release that they took a "person of interest" into custody.
The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the statement from Capt. William J. Curr.
A 911 call was made at 4:34 p.m. Saturday, reporting medical help for a woman who had been injured in a domestic dispute at an address on North Creek Drive.
When officers arrived, they found the woman was dead. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.
