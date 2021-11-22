Depew man to be arraigned on multiple charges in fatal domestic dispute

A Depew man was scheduled to be arraigned on multiple charges Monday in Depew Village Court in the apparent homicide of a woman that occurred on Saturday at a North Creek Drive address, according to the Depew Police Department.

The suspect, Sayed Nasir, 38, who was being held Monday in the Erie County Holding Center, is to be charged in the death of 33-year-old Nazeefa D. Tahir. Police said the suspect and victim knew each other.

At 4:34 p.m. Saturday, police received a call requesting medical help for an injured woman who was involved in a domestic dispute. When officers arrived at the North Creek Drive address, they found Tahir's body.

Nasir was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody by police.

