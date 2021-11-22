Depew man pleads not guilty to murder, burglary

A Depew man pleaded not guilty Monday evening to a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman on Saturday at a North Creek Drive address, according to the Depew Police Department.

Sayed Nasir, 38, who was accused of killing 33-year-old Nazeefa D. Tahir, was also arraigned in Depew Village Court on charges of first-degree burglary and aggravated criminal contempt.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other, but few other details about the incident were released.

At 4:34 p.m. Saturday, police received a call requesting medical help for an injured woman who was involved in a domestic dispute. When officers arrived at the North Creek Drive address, they found Tahir's body.

Nasir was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody by police.

Nasir, who speaks Farsi, needed an interpreter during the arraignment before Justice Kathleen McDonald. She remanded him to the custody of the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

