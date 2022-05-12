 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Depew man gets 6 months in jail after beating cat to death with baseball bat

A Depew man was sentenced in Erie County Court on Thursday to six months in jail, followed by five years of probation, for killing his cat, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Boyd C. Baker

Prosecutors said Boyd C. Baker, 52, on Feb. 14, 2021, struck his cat, Roxy, multiple times with a baseball bat in the driveway outside of his Penora Street home.

The severely injured cat suffered for a few hours before it was found by police and died a short time later. A necropsy determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Baker pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, on Feb. 28, two days before the start of his non-jury trial.  

As part of his sentence, Erie County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio ordered that Baker undergo anger management counseling and barred him from owning any animals.

He faced a maximum of two years in prison.

Next-day delivery takes a toll on workers well-being and the environment

