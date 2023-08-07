In a case the judge called the "most brutal attack" she had seen in 18 years, a Depew man convicted by a jury in June of murdering his wife was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in state prison.

Sayed Nasir, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder in the stabbing death Nazeefa D. Tahir, 33, on Nov. 20, 2021.

An Erie County jury convicted Nasir after they deliberated 33 minutes. He also was convicted of aggravated criminal contempt.

Tahir was stabbed 15 times in her home as she prepared to host a birthday party for their child.

Tahir was separated from her husband, and she and her son had been living in the home of her sister and brother-in-law on North Creek Drive in Depew. A court order prohibited Nasir from getting near her.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges also issued an order of protection that bars contact between Nasir and five people for 100 years.

"I've seen some really bad things in 18 years sitting in this courtroom between people that have children together, I think this is the worst thing that I’ve seen," Haendiges said.

