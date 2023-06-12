A Depew man with a history of committing acts of violence against his wife could spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in her 2021 death.

Following a five-day trial, a jury handed down the verdict Friday against Sayed Nasir, 40, after deliberating for 33 minutes. The jury also found him guilty of aggravated criminal contempt.

Nasir had been charged in the death of 33-year-old Nazeefa D. Tahir on Nov. 20, 2021. The crime occurred while Tahir was home alone and preparing to host a birthday party for their child later that day, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Tahir was separated from her husband, and she and her son had been living in the home of her sister and brother-in-law on North Creek Drive in Depew. A court order prohibited Nasir from getting near her. But on the day of her death, Nasir broke into the home and stabbed her multiple times.

Nasir will be sentenced Aug. 7 before Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges, according to a statement from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Defense lawyer Daniel Dubois, who along with Sean Kelly represented Nasir in the case, said he is already working on an appeal.

“We are extremely disappointed in the verdict. But we respect the jury’s decision. We are looking forward to numerous appellate issues we think may be able to prevail once the case gets appealed,” he said.

In 2017, Nasir pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge against Tahir. On May 8, 2021, police responded to a domestic violence altercation at Tahir’s residence, where Nasir had admitted to entering the home without permission and engaging in physical contact with Tahir during an argument. In October 2021, Nasir pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree criminal trespass for the May incident and was sentenced to three years more of probation.