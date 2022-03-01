Depew man admits beating cat to death with baseball bat

Two days before his scheduled bench trial, a Depew man on Monday admitted he beat his cat to death with a baseball bat last year, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Boyd C. Baker, 52, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony, prosecutors said.
Police responded to a 911 call from a neighbor on Feb. 14, 2021, and Baker was accused of hitting his cat, Roxy, with a bat multiple times in the driveway at his home. Police found the severely injured cat a couple of hours later before it died. A necropsy found the cat died of blunt force trauma, prosecutors said.
Judge Sheila DiTullio is scheduled to sentence Baker on May 12. He faces a maximum of two years in prison.
An order issued by DiTullio bars Baker from owning any animals.
