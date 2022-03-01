 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Depew man admits beating cat to death with baseball bat
Depew man admits beating cat to death with baseball bat

Two days before his scheduled bench trial, a Depew man on Monday admitted he beat his cat to death with a baseball bat last year, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Boyd C. Baker, 52, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony, prosecutors said.

boyd baker depew

Boyd C. Baker, 52, of Depew

Police responded to a 911 call from a neighbor on Feb. 14, 2021, and Baker was accused of hitting his cat, Roxy, with a bat multiple times in the driveway at his home. Police found the severely injured cat a couple of hours later before it died. A necropsy found the cat died of blunt force trauma, prosecutors said.

Judge Sheila DiTullio is scheduled to sentence Baker on May 12. He faces a maximum of two years in prison.

An order issued by DiTullio bars Baker from owning any animals.



