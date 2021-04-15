 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Depew man accused of beating cat to death with a baseball bat
0 comments

Depew man accused of beating cat to death with a baseball bat

Support this work for $1 a month

A Depew man is accused of beating his cat to death with a baseball bat, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 51-year-old Boyd C. Baker was arraigned Wednesday before Depew Village Court Justice Kathleen M. McDonald on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance.

According to the District Attorney's Office, at about 10:48 p.m. on Feb. 14, Depew police officers responded to Baker's residence after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor who accused Baker of hitting his cat multiple times with a baseball bat and causing its death. The incident allegedly occurred in the driveway outside Baker's home.

Baker was released on his own recognizance as the alleged offense does not qualify for bail.

McDonald issued a verbal order prohibiting Baker from owning any animals.

No return court date has been scheduled.

If convicted of all charges, Baker faces up to four years in prison.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Housing shortage hammers homebuyers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News