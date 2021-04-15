Depew man accused of beating cat to death with a baseball bat

A Depew man is accused of beating his cat to death with a baseball bat, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 51-year-old Boyd C. Baker was arraigned Wednesday before Depew Village Court Justice Kathleen M. McDonald on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance.

According to the District Attorney's Office, at about 10:48 p.m. on Feb. 14, Depew police officers responded to Baker's residence after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor who accused Baker of hitting his cat multiple times with a baseball bat and causing its death. The incident allegedly occurred in the driveway outside Baker's home.

Baker was released on his own recognizance as the alleged offense does not qualify for bail.

McDonald issued a verbal order prohibiting Baker from owning any animals.

No return court date has been scheduled.

If convicted of all charges, Baker faces up to four years in prison.

