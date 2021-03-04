 Skip to main content
Depew man accused of abducting teen girl faces federal child porn charges
Depew man accused of abducting teen girl faces federal child porn charges

Michael Mesko

Michael Mesko.

 Courtesy North Tonawanda Police Department

Michael Mesko, the Depew man accused of abducting a 17-year-old girl in North Tonawanda last month, was arraigned Tuesday on two federal charges pertaining to his alleged online relationship with the girl, dating back to last October.

The charges are enticement of a minor and production of child sexual abuse material, formerly called "child pornography."

Mesko, 50, was arrested by North Tonawanda police Feb. 4 on rape and criminal sexual act charges. According to the nine-page federal complaint, Mesko confessed to repeated sexual acts with the girl, who was described in the document as "intellectually disabled."

Investigators discovered conversations and nude images of the girl on computer tablets belonging to Mesko and the girl, the complaint said.

Mesko was freed from Niagara County Jail Feb. 10 after the District Attorney's Office decided not to hold a preliminary hearing. He is accused of taking the girl on the night of Feb. 15. Police found them the next morning in Barkeyville, Pa. Mesko is being held without bail in a Western New York jail, said Barbara Burns, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo.

