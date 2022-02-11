Dental patient irate over mask policy gives waiting room wall a cavity

A Niagara Falls woman who allegedly refused to put on a mask in a dentist's office and then refused to leave was charged Thursday after she smashed a hole in the wall of the waiting room, according to a Falls police report.

Officers responded to Aspen Family Dental, 1705 Pine Ave., at 10:22 a.m. after employees reported trouble with a patient.

Employees told police the woman checked in for her appointment about 10:15, and, when she was asked to put a mask on in order to comply with the dental office's policy, became irate with staff and other customers, according to the report.

Officers encountered Michelle L. Thomason, 37, in the waiting room. Thomason told one of the officers she did not have to follow the office's mask policy "and that she knows her rights," according to the report.

She allegedly screamed at an employee about why she was being refused care and was told by police to leave, but she refused.

After being told she was being arrested for trespassing, she allegedly attempted to flee the business, according to the report.

That's when she ran into a wall in the waiting area, causing a hole in it.