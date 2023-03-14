The building where a four-alarm blaze claimed the life of Buffalo Firefighter Jason "Jay" Arno on March 1 is being torn down and the heavy work is scheduled to start Wednesday morning, city officials announced.

The commercial building at 745 Main St. has been declared structurally compromised and will be demolished over the course of the next week or so, Commissioner of Permit & Inspection Catherine Amdur announced on Tuesday.

Contractors were removing material from the burnt remnants of the three-story building Tuesday ahead of the demolition work.

Both Main and Washington streets from Goodell to Tupper streets have been closed to vehicular traffic since the fatal fire and remain closed during the demolition work. Businesses on the blocks are open, but city officials asked people to stay away from the immediate area around the demolition site.

The demolition work is expected to take about a week. The following week, workers will sorts and load material, Amdur said. "We may go into a third week with backfill and grading."

"Our primary concern is safety," Amdur said.

A specialized team of fire investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives wrapped up their on-scene work Monday and handed their findings over to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Arno, 37, a member of Engine 2, first platoon, was laid to rest on Friday following a funeral with full honors that drew thousands from around the region who packed St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown and lined the streets between the church and the cemetery.

The fatal fire is being investigated by multiple agencies, DA John Flynn said – the ATF, the DA's Office, Buffalo police and Buffalo fire marshals.

"In the course of trying to determine the cause of the fire and what exactly happened inside that building, my role is to determine if, in fact, any criminal conduct is going to result from that fire," Flynn said during a media briefing Friday.

There are three levels of possible criminal conduct that could be considered. "There's intentional, there's reckless and there's negligent," Flynn said.

"Nothing has been ruled out yet," he said Friday. "But I'd be surprised if we find anything intentional at this point."